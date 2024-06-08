Liberty clinch spot in Commissioner’s Cup final, end the Sun’s undefeated run with 82-75 win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points, Jonquel Jones added 22 and the New York Liberty handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. The Liberty clinched the Eastern Conference bid to the Commissioner’s Cup final by virtue of having the tiebreaker over the Sun. New York won the cup title last season. Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 10 for New York. DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 16 points. Brionna Jones scored 13, DiJonai Carrington and Tiffany Mitchell had 12, and Tyasha Harris added 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.