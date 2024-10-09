Liberty beats FIU 31-24 in OT to extend nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 17

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Quinton Cooley rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Christian Bodnar forced a game-winning turnover in overtime and Liberty held off Florida International 31-24 to extend the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 17 games. Cooley opened the overtime session with three straight runs to get Liberty inside the 10 before Kaidon Salter scored on a keeper for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Then Bodnar went unblocked on the right side for a big hit on FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins from behind to force a fumble that Jerome Jolly Jr. fell on to end the game. Liberty (5-0, 3-0) has won 12 straight home games and 20 consecutive matchups with Conference USA foes (at the time of meeting).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.