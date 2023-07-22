Liberty beat the short-handed Mystics 96-87 behind double-doubles by Jones, Stewart and Ionescu

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also had double-doubles and the New York Liberty beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 96-87. New York led 73-56 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter before Washington scored the next 14 points to get within a single possession. Jones ended the Liberty’s scoring drought with 8:15 left in the fourth. Stewart converted a three-point play, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York’s lead to 90-77. Jones made it 94-86 on a layup in traffic with 1:09 left. Stewart finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Ionescu added 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for New York (15-5). Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points and Betnijah Laney had 10.

