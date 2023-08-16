Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup behind Jonquel Jones’ MVP performance

By The Associated Press
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) fight for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marine Johannes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 to win the third WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. New York handed Las Vegas its first home loss of the season — in 16 games — after holding the Aces below 65 points for the second time in nine days. New York closed the third quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 56-48 lead — capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Kayla Thornton. Sabrina Ionescu added consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to extend it to 66-52. The Liberty finished 15 of 35 from 3-point range, while the Aces made just 5 of 26.

