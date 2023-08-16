Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup behind Jonquel Jones’ MVP performance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marine Johannes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 to win the third WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. New York handed Las Vegas its first home loss of the season — in 16 games — after holding the Aces below 65 points for the second time in nine days. New York closed the third quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 56-48 lead — capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Kayla Thornton. Sabrina Ionescu added consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to extend it to 66-52. The Liberty finished 15 of 35 from 3-point range, while the Aces made just 5 of 26.

