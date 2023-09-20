Liberty advance to WNBA playoff semis for first time since 2015 with 90-85 win over Mystics in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 90-85 in overtime to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the first time in eight years. New York hadn’t won a playoff series since 2015. The Liberty will play either No. 3 Connecticut or sixth-seeded Minnesota. Those two teams will play the deciding game of their best-of-3 series on Wednesday night. The semifinals begin Sunday. The Liberty had to work to advance after blowing an 11-point halftime lead. Natasha Cloud scored 33 points to lead Washington.

