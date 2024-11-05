Liatu King scores 24 in Notre Dame debut as No. 6 Irish women beat Mercyhurst 105-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Liatu King scored 24 points and Olivia Miles had a triple-double as No. 6 Notre Dame sprinted past Mercyhurst 105-61 in the college women’s basketball opener for both teams. King, a Pitt transfer who was the ACC Most Improved Player last season, made her Notre Dame debut one to remember Monday. The 6-foot forward finished 11 of 13 from the field with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds. Miles, a 5-10 senior guard, missed last season rehabbing a knee injury. She had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She scored three and-one baskets. Bailey Kuhns led Mercyhurst with 20 points.

