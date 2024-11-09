Liam O’Brien has 7 total touchdowns in Penn’s wild 67-49 win over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Liam O’Brien accounted for seven total touchdowns and Pennsylvania defeated Cornell 67-49 in one of the highest scoring games in Ivy League history. O’Brien threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score to break the Penn record of six TDs set by Jim Finn in 1998. Although records are unclear, the 116 points are no worse than third on the list for most points scored in an Ivy League game. O’Brien had one TD pass in the first quarter and two in the second. He ran for a third-quarter touchdown and added his fourth TD pass later in the period. Two more TD passes came in the fourth quarter.

