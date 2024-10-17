Liam Lawson returns to the F1 grid at the US Grand Prix with a chance to impress for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The grin is gone from the Formula 1 grid. In its place is a Kiwi looking to make the most of another chance to impress. New Zealand driver Liam Lawson replaces Daniel Ricciardo for RB team at the United States Grand Prix in Texas. Lawson is looking to make the most of the final six races to secure a place for 2025 and possibly even with the big Red Bull team with good results. His main competition will be RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo was one of F1’s most popular drivers but was replaced due to a lack of results.

