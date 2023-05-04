Liam Hendriks ready to ramp up after beating lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been cleared to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday in another big step in his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks says he missed being around the team, and he is looking forward to ramping up his work. He announced last month that he is cancer-free. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol says the plan is for Hendriks to make four or five rehab appearances in the minors before determining if he is ready to return to the majors. How Hendriks feels will be the determining factor.

