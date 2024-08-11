Li Wenwen wins to give China five weightlifting gold medals at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Li Wenwen won the women’s +81 kilogram division to give China five gold medals in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics. Li was the runaway winner Sunday in the sport’s final event ahead of silver medalist Park Hye-jeong of South Korea and Emily Campbell of Britain. China won half the Olympic weightlifting titles, just like in Tokyo three years ago. Liu Huanhua got gold in the men’s 102 kilograms, Li Fabin in the men’s 61 kilograms, Luo Shifang the women’s 59 kilograms and Hou Zhihui the women’s 49 kilograms.

