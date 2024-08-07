Li Fabin repeats as Olympic weightlifting champ, American Hampton Morris gets bronze

PARIS (AP) — Li Fabin of China has defended his Olympic weightlifting title. Li won gold in the men’s 61-kilogram division at the Paris Games three years after doing so in Tokyo. He went into the competition as the overwhelming favorite to repeat. The 31-year-old set a new Games snatch record at 143 kilos, just three shy of his own world record. Hampton Morris got bronze to become the first U.S. man to earn an Olympic weightlifting medal since 1984. Li won with a score of 310. Theerapong Silachai of Thailand got silver for second.

