LHP James Paxton and Los Angeles Dodgers finalize $11 million, 1-year contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their $11 million, one-year contract. The left-hander can earn up to $13 million if he is healthy during the early part of the season and starts at least 20 games. He joins a Dodgers rotation projected to include fellow newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow along with Walker Buehler, returning from Tommy John surgery, and Bobby Miller or Emmet Sheehan. Los Angeles has been baseball’s top spender this offseason, committing nearly $1.25 billion to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Paxton and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

