LHP Hyun Jin Ryu set to rejoin Blue Jays’ rotation Tuesday against Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Baltimore, manager John Schneider said Friday. With the Blue Jays beginning a stretch of 17 games in 17 days Friday, Schneider said Ryu will be part of a six-man rotation. Ryu has not pitched since June 1, 2022, when he left a start against the White Sox after four innings. He had Tommy John surgery on his elbow 17 days later.

