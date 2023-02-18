LF-needy Rangers sign veteran switch-hitting OF Grossman

By The Associated Press
FILE - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman bats during the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on July 23, 2022, in Detroit. The Texas Rangers announced Friday, Feb. 17, that the team has agreed to terms with outfielder Grossman on a one-year major league contract for 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Grossman’s deal could be worth as much as $5 million. It came Friday, three days before the full reporting date for a team still looking for options in left field. His base salary will be $2 million and he could earn as much as $3 million more in incentives. The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by placing left-handed reliever Brett Martin on the 60-day injured list. Martin had left shoulder surgery January 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.