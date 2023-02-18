LF-needy Rangers sign veteran switch-hitting OF Grossman

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Grossman’s deal could be worth as much as $5 million. It came Friday, three days before the full reporting date for a team still looking for options in left field. His base salary will be $2 million and he could earn as much as $3 million more in incentives. The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by placing left-handed reliever Brett Martin on the 60-day injured list. Martin had left shoulder surgery January 18.

