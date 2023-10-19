Leyland, Piniella, Gaston and Davey Johnson on Hall of Fame committee ballot in December

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Leyland, Lou Piniella, Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson are among eight men on the ballot for the Hall of Fame’s contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires that meets on Dec. 3 at the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. The ballot also includes umpires Joe West and Ed Montague, former National League President Bill White and former general manager Hank Peters, the Hall said Thursday. The identities of the 16 voters will be announced closer to the meeting, and 75% of the vote is needed for election.

