Leyland FG on last play lifts South Dakota State over Youngstown State 34-31

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Will Leyland kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the game and South Dakota escaped with a 34-31 victory over Youngstown State. South Dakota (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) pulled out the win after seeing all of a 21-point, second-half lead evaporate. Youngstown State (3-3, 1-2) trailed 31-10 midway through the third quarter when Mitch Davidson passed to Max Tomczak for a 66-yard touchdown. Dra Rushton scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Davidson capped a 12-play drive with a 6-yard scoring toss to Bryce Oliver with 5:48 left to play. A pass-interference penalty gave the Coyotes the ball at the Penguins’ 46-yard line with 19 seconds to go. Aidan Bouman hit Makai Lovett for a 22-yard gain to set up Leyland’s game-winning kick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.