Leylah Fernandez reaches the semifinals at Eastbourne. She’ll face defending champion Madison Keys

By The Associated Press
Italy's Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to Britain's Katie Boulter on day six of the Rothesay International tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 27, 2024. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Tewkesbury]

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first semifinal of the year at the Eastbourne International by beating Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-1. Fernandez will next face defending champion Madison Keys after the American advanced by walkover when Karolina Muchova withdrew with a right wrist injury. The other semifinal will feature French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini against Daria Kasatkina. Paolini eliminated Kate Boulter 6-1, 7-6 (0) to reach her first grass-court semifinal and Kasatkina defeated Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-2. In the men’s semifinals it will be Billy Harris against Max Purcell while top-seeded Taylor Fritz faces Aleksandar Vukic

