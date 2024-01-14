Leylah Fernandez among the early winners at the first 15-day Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Leylah Fernandez is through to the second round of the Australian Open as the tournament began on a Sunday for the first time. The 2021 U.S. Open finalist beat 17-year-old Sara Bejlek 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance at the season’s first major. Bejlek was making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam. The No. 32-seeded Fernandez says “Sara is a very good young player. I’m super-happy I was able to play some good points in important moments. It feels good.” Novak Djokovic was set to open his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.