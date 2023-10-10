Lexi Thompson to Las Vegas for PGA Tour as LPGA Tour goes to Shanghai

The PGA Tour returns to Las Vegas with a new twist. The tournament has given a sponsor’s exemption to Lexi Thompson. She’ll be the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour and the first in five years. The field has six of the top 50 players. That includes defending champion Tom Kim. The LPGA Tour returns to China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Danielle Kang is defending a title she won in 2019. Jon Rahm is back in action at the Spanish Open. He’s won three of the last four times. LIV Golf plays in Saudi Arabia.

