Lexi Thompson skips an LPGA major again. She’s not the only player to do so

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — The LPGA Tour has another major this week and Lexi Thompson won’t be there. She hasn’t played the Amundi Evian Championship since she was critical of the course in 2019. Thompson isn’t the only player to skip a major. There was a time in 1999 when Annika Sorenstam skipped the du Maurier Classic, citing fatigue from two overseas events. And then there was Kenny Perry. He skipped the British Open in 2008 when he was No. 20 in the world to play the Greater Milwaukee Open instead. Perry said he committed to that long before he was ranked that high.

