Lexi Thompson shoots 68 to take 1st-round lead at the Women’s PGA Championship

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Lexi Thompson made six birdies on her way to a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda and Patty Tavatanakit after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Teeing off in the afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 80s and dried out Sahalee Country Club, Thompson started hot with three straight birdies to open her round and built on last week when she lost in a playoff at the Meijer LPGA Classic. The top-ranked Korda missed the cuts in the U.S. Women’s Open and the Meijer LPGA Classic in her last two starts after winning six of seven events, a run that started with a record-tying five straight victories.

