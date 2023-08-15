Lexi Thompson is in a slump that could cost her LPGA Tour status, but not a Solheim Cup spot

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Lexi Thompson is going through as big of a slump as anyone in golf. She missed another cut in a major at the Women’s British Open. Thompson now is No. 157 in the Race to CME Globe on the LPGA Tour. She already has gone more than four years without winning. Thompson has played only eight times this year on the LPGA. She can still get access to the LPGA Tour through a career-money exemption. And she’s still in good shape to make the Solheim Cup team through the world ranking.

