Lexi Thompson is among 3 players added to the US Solheim Cup team

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson is playing in the Solheim Cup for the seventh straight year. She is one of three captain’s picks for an American team trying to win back the cup from Europe. Thompson first played the Solheim Cup in 2013 at age 18. She remains the youngest American to compete since the matches began in 1990. U.S. captain Stacy Lewis also chose Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the Sept. 13-15 matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Northern Virginia. Thompson has said this will be her final year playing a full schedule. She still hasn’t elaborated on what that means.

