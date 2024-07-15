Lexi Thompson hopes to help the U.S. reclaim the Solheim Cup in her last year as a full-time player

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson showed her commitment to returning the Solheim Cup to the United States by making an early visit to the demanding venue where the Americans will take on Europe in September. Thompson announced at the U.S. Women’s Open in May that this year will be her last as a full-time player on the LPGA Tour. She says she hasn’t given much thought to whether she might play the Solheim Cup again. Thompson is currently 14th in the U.S. standings, which means she may need to rely on a captain’s pick. But captain Stacy Lewis said Monday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club that Thompson has nothing to worry about.

