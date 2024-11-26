Lexi Thompson and a parade of other LPGA veterans are stepping away

The LPGA Tour is losing nine veteran players under the age 40, including four major champions. Lexi Thompson has said this will be her last full-time season. She’s still not exactly sure what that means. Brittany Lincicome played her last tournament as a full-time player last week. Both won the Kraft Nabisco out in the California desert. Major champions So Yeon Ryu and I.K. Kim earlier in the year walked away. On the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele top the ballot for players to vote for player of the year. Players have until Dec. 4 to cast votes.

