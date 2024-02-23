Lexi Donarski scores 23, powers North Carolina past No. 6 N.C. State, 80-70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points to power North Carolina to an 80-70 win over No. 6 North Carolina State. The Tar Heels were also boosted by 13 points and 11 rebounds from Alyssa Ustby, a career-high 12 points from Alexandra Zelaya, 12 points and seven rebounds from Maria Gakdeng and 11 points from Indya Nivar. Aziaha James led the Wolfpack with 24 points, while Mimi Collins added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Saniya Rivers chipped in 13 points and Madison Hayes had 11.

