Lexi Donarski makes six 3-pointers and No. 24 North Carolina women beat UNC Greensboro

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and made 6 of 8 3-pointers, Alyssa Ustby added 13 points, and No. 24 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 81-66. North Carolina opened the game on a 20-4 run — with Ustby scoring seven points during a 14-0 spurt — and UNCG started 1 of 10 from the field. But the Tar Heels made just 6 of 15 in the second quarter as their lead was cut to 36-34 at the break. North Carolina rebuilt its lead to 15 points, 51-36, midway through the third quarter before UNCG scored 11 of the final 16 points of the frame to get within 61-56. The Spartans made eight of their first 10 3-pointers before missing five straight in the fourth quarter.

