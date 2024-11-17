Lewis scored 23 points, Saint Mary’s holds off a late Nebraska rally for a 77-74 win in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mikey Lewis hit two free throws with five seconds left to give Saint Mary’s a three-point lead, Brice Williams missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to tie and the Gaels earned a 77-74 win over Nebraska in a neutral-site game played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lewis hit a jumper and knocked down a 3 with 4:13 left to give Saint Mary’s a double-digit lead, 73-63, but the Cornhuskers clawed back behind four free throws from Williams, a tip-in and 1 of 2 free throws by Berke Buyuktuncel, and a Rollie Worster layup to make it 75-72 with under a minute left. Williams hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to get within one.

