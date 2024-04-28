Lewis Morgan’s goal helps Red Bulls play Whitecaps to 1-1 tie

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored his seventh goal of the season, Carlos Coronel had three saves and the short-handed New York Red Bulls held for a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps. New York (4-1-5) is unbeaten in six consecutive games since a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16. Emil Forsberg played a corner kick for the Red Bulls that was redirected by the out-stretched hand of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka before Lewis Morgan put away a diving header to make it 1-1 in the 56th minute. Brian White, who spent his first three-plus MLS seasons with the Red Bulls before he was traded to Vancouver in 2021, opened the scoring in the 15th minute for the Whitecaps. Yohei Takaoka had eight saves for Vancouver.

