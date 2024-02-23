Lewis Hamilton will stay focused on increasing diversity in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says his push to increase diversity within Formula 1 will continue when the seven-time champion moves to Ferrari next year. Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1. He said at preseason testing that he is proud of the legacy he would leave with Mercedes after he and the team developed diversity initiatives together. Hamilton adds that it would be a priority in his work with Ferrari.

