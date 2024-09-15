Lewis Hamilton to start Azerbaijan GP from the pit lane after changing engine

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will have to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after changing his engine and other key parts following qualifying. Hamilton had been due to start Sunday’s race seventh before Mercedes installed a fifth engine of the season, above Hamilton’s allowance, along with a new turbocharger and both components of the hybrid power system. Hamilton’s demotion raises title challenger Lando Norris to 15th on the grid as the McLaren driver seeks to make up ground to standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who starts sixth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.