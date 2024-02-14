Lewis Hamilton says it feels ‘surreal’ to enter his last season at Mercedes with car launch

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says it feels “surreal” to be entering his last season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari for 2025. Hamilton said it has been a privilege to work with the team as it unveils Mercedes’ car for 2024 at Silverstone. Hamilton has driven for Mercedes since 2013 and won six titles with the team but is leaving at the end of the season to join Ferrari. The move has shaken up F1 and surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

