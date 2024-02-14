Lewis Hamilton says it feels ‘surreal’ to enter his last season at Mercedes with car launch

By The Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Lewis Hamilton's arrival will present "a huge opportunity" for Ferrari next year but signing the seven-time Formula One champion involved some uncomfortable phone calls, team principal Fred Vasseur said Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says it feels “surreal” to be entering his last season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari for 2025. Hamilton said it has been a privilege to work with the team as it unveils Mercedes’ car for 2024 at Silverstone. Hamilton has driven for Mercedes since 2013 and won six titles with the team but is leaving at the end of the season to join Ferrari. The move has shaken up F1 and surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

