Lewis Hamilton says he’d welcome a new Formula One team but wants it to improve diversity

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he’d welcome an 11th team joining the Formula One grid but argued for stricter criteria on improving diversity in the sport. His comments come after Andretti Global passed the first hurdle of a complex process. Hamilton’s openness to having a new two-car team on the grid contrasts with the attitude of most of F1’s team principals. They have concerns about getting a smaller share of the revenue.

