Lewis Hamilton says he ‘underestimated’ how hard leaving Mercedes for Ferrari would be

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says he “massively underestimated” how big a toll his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari would take on his relationships with the team where he won six of his seven Formula 1 championships. Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for 2025 ends the most successful partnership between a driver and a team in F1 history. The decision was announced in February and has overshadowed an often-difficult season with Mercedes that has yielded two wins but some poor recent results.

