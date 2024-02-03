Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a ‘childhood dream’ come true

LONDON (AP) — Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion says he remains “100% committed” to Mercedes until then. The upcoming F1 season will be Hamilton’s last with Mercedes before he joins Ferrari in 2025 in a move that shocked the auto racing world. Hamilton writes on Instagram that he’s had “a crazy few days” as the move became public and says driving a red Ferrari is a “childhood dream.” Hamilton won six of his seven titles with Mercedes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.