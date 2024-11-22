Lewis Hamilton paces both F1 practices on opening day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton paced both of Thursday night’s practices at the Las Vegas Grand Prix just two weeks after one of the worst races of his career. The Mercedes driver was despondent over his performance in Brazil when he intimated after the race he wasn’t even sure he wanted to finish the final three races of the season. Hamilton is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season. He proved he can bounce back as he led both the first and second practice sessions Thursday in Las Vegas. He was followed in second practice by championship contender Lando Norris of McLaren and Mercedes teammate George Russell. Hamilton and Russell went 1-2 in the opening practice, with Norris third.

