Lewis Hamilton faces an emotional end to ‘amazing’ Mercedes journey before joining Ferrari in F1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is looking back on an “amazing journey” and the most successful partnership in Formula 1 history as he prepares to bid farewell to Mercedes this week and join Ferrari. The move offers a new start for the 39-year-old Hamilton. He’s had a difficult end to his last Mercedes season and said he was “definitely not fast any more” last week in Qatar after repeated struggles in qualifying. Hamilton’s last race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday will bring down the curtain on a 12-year stay with the team which has yielded six of his seven world titles.

