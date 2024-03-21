Lewis Hamilton criticizes F1 governing body over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized FIA while supporting Susie Wolff’s “bravery” for filing a criminal complaint against the sport’s governing body in the French courts. Susie Wolff is married to Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, and is director of the all-female junior racing series F1 Academy. She has begun legal action “in relation to statements made against me” by the FIA. The Wolffs were the subject of an investigation by FIA last December which sought to determine if the couple shared confidential information. The investigation began after allegations of a conflict of interest were published in BusinessF1 magazine. But FIA closed the investigation after just 48 hours.

