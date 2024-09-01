Lewis and Garwo have 2 TDs apiece; Nevada stops late 2-point attempt to hold off Troy 28-26

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brendon Lewis and Patrick Garwo III accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Nevada held off Troy 28-26. Troy’s Goose Crowder threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with 21 seconds left to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive, but Crowder was stuffed on his two-point conversion run attempt. Lewis was 17-of-20 passing for 158 yards with two touchdown passes. Garwo finished with 58 yards rushing and a pair of scores. Savion Red added 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Nevada (1-1). Crowder completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards for Troy in its opener.

