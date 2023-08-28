Lewis adds leading 3 players to fill out US Solheim Cup team for matches in Spain

Stacy Lewis has used her captain’s picks on Angel Yin, Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing for the U.S. Solheim Cup team. That gives her five rookies on her 12-player squad. The Americans will try to win back the cup from Europe after losing the last two times. The captain’s picks were not a surprise. It was a matter of how they got on the team. Andrea Lee bumped Lexi Thompson from the final qualifying spot. But that means Thompson made the team through the women’s world ranking. The matches are Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

