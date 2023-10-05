Lewandowski to miss Spanish league game after Barcelona ‘exorcise’ Champions League failures

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski on Sunday as it turns its focus back to the Spanish league after putting itself in a good position to advance in the Champions League following two early eliminations. Lewandowski sprained his left ankle in the first half of the team’s 1-0 win at Porto on Wednesday and will not be available for the league match against Granada on Sunday. Barcelona enters the weekend one point behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which hosts Osasuna on Saturday.

