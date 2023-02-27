Lewandowski set to miss Copa ‘clasico’ because of strain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring strain and is likely to miss the “clasico” against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Lewandowski picked up the left-leg injury in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Almeria in the Spanish league on Sunday. Barcelona did not give a timetable for Lewandowski’s recovery but he is not expected to be fit for the first leg of the Copa semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Lewandowski is the Spanish league’s leading scorer with 15 goals.

