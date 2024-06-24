Lewandowski set for belated first start at Euro 2024 and isn’t ready to quit Poland duty yet

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski is set to make a belated first start for Poland at the European Championship even if it comes too late to keep his national team in the tournament. Lewandowski says “only now can I say I am ready” ahead of Poland’s match against France in their final Group D match on Tuesday. The Barcelona striker missed the opening 2-1 loss to the Netherlands after sustaining a thigh injury in a Euro 2024 warmup game. He faced Austria only from the 60th minute in the 3-1 loss that condemned Poland as the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. The 36-year-old Lewandowski says “I still have that fire” to continue with the national team.

