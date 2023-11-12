Lewandowski scores twice to rally Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Alaves in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Alaves in the Spanish league. The home victory moves Barcelona back within two points of second-place Real Madrid. Madrid routed Valencia 5-1 a day earlier. Barcelona is four points behind fellow Catalan club Girona, the surprise leader that came from behind to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Alaves took the lead in a breakaway one minute into the match in Montjuic. Lewandowski helped the hosts rally with a header in the 53th and a penalty kick in the 78th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.