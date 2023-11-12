Lewandowski scores twice to rally Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Alaves in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Alaves in the Spanish league. The home victory moves Barcelona back within two points of second-place Real Madrid. Madrid routed Valencia 5-1 a day earlier. Barcelona is four points behind fellow Catalan club Girona, the surprise leader that came from behind to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Alaves took the lead in a breakaway one minute into the match in Montjuic. Lewandowski helped the hosts rally with a header in the 53th and a penalty kick in the 78th.

