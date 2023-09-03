Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has earned and converted a late penalty to give Barcelona a 2-1 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league. The 86th-minute winner by Lewandowski came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé headed in the opening goal in first-half injury time. Barcelona’s win kept it two points behind leader Real Madrid after four rounds. The game in Pamplona included the Barcelona debuts of João Cancelo and João Félix as second-half substitutes. Atletico Madrid’s home game against Sevilla was postponed because of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain.

