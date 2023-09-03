Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has earned and converted a late penalty to give Barcelona a 2-1 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league. The 86th-minute winner by Lewandowski came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé headed in the opening goal in first-half injury time. Barcelona’s win kept it two points behind leader Real Madrid after four rounds. The game in Pamplona included the Barcelona debuts of João Cancelo and João Félix as second-half substitutes. Atletico Madrid’s home game against Sevilla was postponed because of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain.

