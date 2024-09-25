Lewandowski scores his 7th goal to give Barcelona its 7th straight win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski was on target again and Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season. Lewandowski scored his seventh goal in as many matches and Barcelona won its seventh in a row in the league by defeating Getafe 1-0 at home. The triumph gives Barcelona its second-best league start ever, equalling the seven victories it also earned at the start of the 2017-18 season. The Catalan club won eight straight to start the 2013-14 season. Barcelona has outscored its opponents 23-5 in its first seven games this season. It has a four-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid.

