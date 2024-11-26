Lewandowski scores his 100th Champions League goal. He is the 3rd player to reach the milestone

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has converted a first-half penalty kick to become the third player to score 100 goals or more in the Champions League, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Lewandowski calmly sent a low shot into the net from the spot in the 10th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead against Brest. He trails the 129 goals of Messi and the 141 of Ronaldo, according to UEFA. Lewandowski needed 125 games to reach his milestone, two more games than Messi and 12 fewer than Ronaldo. It was Lewandowski’s sixth Champions League goal this season. It’s the ninth season where the Poland striker has scored six or more goals.

