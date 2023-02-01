Lewandowski scores, Barça beats Betis to improve league lead

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has ended his scoring drought in the Spanish league to help Barcelona defeat Real Betis 2-1 and increase its lead over Real Madrid. Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October. He is the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals. The Poland striker was making his return from a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a match last year. Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona. The Catalan club is eight points ahead of second-place Madrid ahead of the rival’s home match against Valencia on Thursday.

