Lewandowski not in Poland starting lineup against Austria at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will start on the bench in the European Championship match against Austria in Berlin. The striker is among Poland coach Michal Probierz’s substitutes when the lineups were released for Friday’s game. Lewandowski damaged a thigh muscle in a pre-tournament warmup and sat out Poland’s first match against the Netherlands, where his replacement Adam Buksa scored in a 2-1 loss. Buksa is in the starting lineup together with fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek. Both teams lost their opening Group D matches. Austria lost to France 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.