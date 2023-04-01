Lewandowski nets 2, Barcelona goes 15 points clear of Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice in Barcelona’s 4-0 win at last-place Elche as the Catalan club opened up a 15-point lead atop the standings in pursuit of its first Spanish league title in four years. Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 20th minute and added Barcelona’s third goal in the 66th to take his league-leading tally to 17 goals in his first season in Spain. Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 56th and Ferran Torres rounded off one of Barcelona’s most comfortable victories of the campaign in the 70th. Saturday’s game was the debut of Argentine Sebastián Beccacece as Elche’s fourth coach of the season. Second-place Madrid plays Real Valladolid on Sunday.

